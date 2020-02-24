Shun negativism, don''t encourage violence: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged the youth to shun negativism and not to

encourage violence. Addressing a gathering at the 32nd annual convocation

ceremony of the Goa University here, Naidu said the youth should "academically study" all issues, like the Citizenship

Amendment Act (CAA), ban on triple talaq and others, before forming their opinion.

"I am happy that in recent times people are talking about the importance of the Constitution. It is, indeed, a

positive sign and every citizen must follow the Constitution in letter and spirit," he said.

Also, everyone should follow constitutional methods to achieve their goals, the vice president said.

"We should not only be concerned about the fundamental rights, but also about duties. Rights and responsibilities

must go together," he added. Naidu said the need of the hour is to channelise the

energies of youths in constructive, nation-building activities.

"My advice to youth is to shun negativism and not to encourage violence. There is no place for violence in a

democracy," the vice president said, without referring to any specific instance.

Be constructive and not obstructive or disruptive. Develop a positive outlook, he added.

"Some of our troubling neighbours are trying to advice us. They should not meddle in the internal happenings of our

country," he said, without specifying any country or issue. "If you need to progress, then you need to have peace.

We can't have outside interference in India's internal affairs. We are able to take of ourselves, thank you," the

vice president said. He also appealed to youth to academically study issues

like the Article 370 (its abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir), ban on triple talaq and CAA before forming their opinion.

"Don't just rely on newspapers and headlines. Take good advantage of social media," he said.

Naidu also said that climate change and global warming are two of the biggest challenges being faced by the world

today, and all nations have to step up their efforts to protect the environment and reduce carbon footprint.

"We need to ensure that man does not tamper with nature but learns to co-exist in harmony with nature for a

greener, life-enhancing future," he said. Illiteracy, diseases, challenges in farm sector and

social evils like atrocities on women and weaker sections, child labour, terrorism, communalism and corruption have to be

eradicated to build a new and resurgent India, Naidu said. He said it is true that these challenges have to be

fought in a concerted manner by all conscientious citizens, but he expects the youth of the country to be in the forefront

of this noble mission. "This is the time for all sections, particularly the

youth, to be at the forefront of making India stronger on all fronts. Please remember that discipline, honesty and total

commitment to hard work are essential prerequisites for success in any field, including public life," Naidu said.

He said people should always select and elect leaders on the basis of "four Cs good conduct, character, capacity

and caliber", and not on the basis of the other four Cs caste, community, cash and criminality.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is the chancellor of the Goa University, and state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were

also present at the convocation ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.