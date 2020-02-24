Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shun negativism, don''t encourage violence: Venkaiah Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:46 IST
Shun negativism, don''t encourage violence: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged the youth to shun negativism and not to

encourage violence. Addressing a gathering at the 32nd annual convocation

ceremony of the Goa University here, Naidu said the youth should "academically study" all issues, like the Citizenship

Amendment Act (CAA), ban on triple talaq and others, before forming their opinion.

"I am happy that in recent times people are talking about the importance of the Constitution. It is, indeed, a

positive sign and every citizen must follow the Constitution in letter and spirit," he said.

Also, everyone should follow constitutional methods to achieve their goals, the vice president said.

"We should not only be concerned about the fundamental rights, but also about duties. Rights and responsibilities

must go together," he added. Naidu said the need of the hour is to channelise the

energies of youths in constructive, nation-building activities.

"My advice to youth is to shun negativism and not to encourage violence. There is no place for violence in a

democracy," the vice president said, without referring to any specific instance.

Be constructive and not obstructive or disruptive. Develop a positive outlook, he added.

"Some of our troubling neighbours are trying to advice us. They should not meddle in the internal happenings of our

country," he said, without specifying any country or issue. "If you need to progress, then you need to have peace.

We can't have outside interference in India's internal affairs. We are able to take of ourselves, thank you," the

vice president said. He also appealed to youth to academically study issues

like the Article 370 (its abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir), ban on triple talaq and CAA before forming their opinion.

"Don't just rely on newspapers and headlines. Take good advantage of social media," he said.

Naidu also said that climate change and global warming are two of the biggest challenges being faced by the world

today, and all nations have to step up their efforts to protect the environment and reduce carbon footprint.

"We need to ensure that man does not tamper with nature but learns to co-exist in harmony with nature for a

greener, life-enhancing future," he said. Illiteracy, diseases, challenges in farm sector and

social evils like atrocities on women and weaker sections, child labour, terrorism, communalism and corruption have to be

eradicated to build a new and resurgent India, Naidu said. He said it is true that these challenges have to be

fought in a concerted manner by all conscientious citizens, but he expects the youth of the country to be in the forefront

of this noble mission. "This is the time for all sections, particularly the

youth, to be at the forefront of making India stronger on all fronts. Please remember that discipline, honesty and total

commitment to hard work are essential prerequisites for success in any field, including public life," Naidu said.

He said people should always select and elect leaders on the basis of "four Cs good conduct, character, capacity

and caliber", and not on the basis of the other four Cs caste, community, cash and criminality.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is the chancellor of the Goa University, and state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were

also present at the convocation ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

China postpones annual meeting of parliament - state TV

Chinas top legislative body formally decided to postpone the annual meeting of parliament originally scheduled to start on March 5, state television reported on Monday, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 70,000 in the c...

China not considering travel advisories for countries with rising coronavirus cases

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing was not considering issuing travel advisories for countries such as South Korea and Japan that are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian...

Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir resigns

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday in a move analysts said appeared to be an effort to form a new coalition and block the succession of leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim.The shock move followed weekend political dram...

Merkel's CDU to hold leadership congress in April or May - German broadcaster

German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats will hold an extraordinary party congress either in April or May to elect a new leader, broadcaster n-tv reported on Monday, citing party sources.The CDU congress will take place either o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020