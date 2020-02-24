Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former French prime minister and wife go on trial for fraud

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:18 IST
Former French prime minister and wife go on trial for fraud
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@FrancoisFillon)

He could have been president of France. Instead, former Prime Minister Francois Fillon is going on trial to face fraud charges after he used public funds to richly pay his wife and children for work they allegedly never performed. The trial beginning Monday is scheduled to last until March 11, but it may be quickly suspended until Wednesday on request from Fillon's defence team out of solidarity with a lawyers' strike against French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform.

Fillon is suspected of having given jobs as parliamentary aides, involving no sustained work, to his wife and two of their children from 1998 to 2013. Altogether, the aide work brought the family more than 1 million euros (USD 1.08 million).

Once the front-runner in the 2017 presidential election, Fillon, 65, has denied wrongdoing. The scandal, which made headline in the French media just three months before the 2017 vote, crushed the conservative candidate's campaign and allowed centrist candidate Macron to gain momentum.

Fillon has been charged with the misuse of public funds, receiving money from the misuse of public funds and the misappropriation of company assets. He faces up to ten years in prison and a 1 million euro fine. His wife, Penelope Fillon, has been charged mostly as an accomplice.

A former lawmaker, Marc Joulaud, also goes on trial for misuse of public funds after he allegedly gave her a fake job as an aide from 2002 to 2007, while her husband was prime minister. Fillon and Joulaud both had other parliamentary assistants.

In addition, charges also cover a contract that allowed Penelope Fillon to earn 135,000 euros in 2012-2013 as a consultant for a literary magazine owned by a friend of her husband — also an alleged fake job. The magazine owner, Marc de Lacharriere, pled guilty and was given a suspended eight-month prison sentence and fined 375,000 euros in 2018.

Fillon said last month on France 2 television that his wife's job was not fake. "She was my first and most important aide," he said. "Evidence will be produced during the trial." In a 151-page document seen by The Associated Press ordering the case to trial, investigative judges said the probe showed that Penelope Fillon's activities were in line with the traditional role of an elected official's partner — but in no way equivalent to the tasks of a parliamentary assistant.

Defense lawyers provided about 500 documents they say are related to Penelope Fillon's work. "These documents did not show anything, or only confirmed a misleading interpretation consisting of calling parliamentary work the most trivial of her activities," investigative judges wrote.

The investigation also showed that the wages of the children's alleged jobs, well-paid and declared as full-time aides, were paid to the joint banking account of Francois and Penelope Fillon. The lower house of Parliament, the National Assembly, joined the proceedings as a civil plaintiff to request reimbursement.

Fillon denounced the case as a "political assassination" after it was revealed in January 2017, when French investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaine first reported Penelope Fillon's alleged fake job. He continued his presidential campaign despite the judicial investigation, but his image as an earnest and honest politician with a strong focus on family values was seriously damaged.

Fillon was eliminated from the race after finishing third in the first round, behind Macron and far-right leader Marine le Pen. Welsh-born Penelope Fillon has always kept a low profile. In a 2007 interview with the British newspaper 'The Sunday Telegraph' she presented herself as a housewife devoted to raising their five children.

She told investigators that her main role was to handle her husband's mail at their manor house near a small town in rural western France, Sable-sur-Sarthe, where Fillon was first elected to Parliament in 1981 at the age of 27. Fillon served as prime minister under president Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2012. He was also a government official under two previous presidents, Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac.

The case came amid a series of scandals that prompted Macron's government to pass a law meant to clean up ethics in politics. One measure bans lawmakers and government members from hiring close family members. Fillon now works for an asset management company. He said last month that he won't attempt a political comeback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump celebrates 'genius' of Bollywood, remembers 'DDLJ' and 'Sholay'

US President Donald Trump on Monday reached out to Indians by hailing the genius of the Hindi film industry and recalling two all-time favourites, Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge DDLJ. Addressing the Namaste Trump event at the Motera...

Indonesia to bring back citizens aboard World Dream cruise by naval ship

Indonesia has sent a navy ship to bring back 188 of its nationals working as crew aboard the World Dream cruise liner amid coronavirus concerns, a minister and a health ministry official said on Monday. The World Dream ship had been denied ...

Over a lakh turn out at cricket stadium to hear Trump, Modi

Over a lakh people gathered at the newly built cricket stadium in Motera area on Monday towitness US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering at the Namaste Trump event.Though Trumps address was sched...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus kills 12, up to 61 infected in Iran - minister

Twelve people have died and up to 61 have been infected with the new coronavirus in Iran, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on Monday.Most of the coronavirus cases have been in Qom, a Shiite Muslim holy city 120 km 75 miles south of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020