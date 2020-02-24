Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump praises Modi as 'tea wallah', says 'everybody loves him but he's tough'

Addressing a mammoth crowd of nearly one lakh people during the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at the Motera Stadium here on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started out as 'tea wallah' but he is very tough and everybody loves him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:41 IST
Trump praises Modi as 'tea wallah', says 'everybody loves him but he's tough'
US President Donald Trump addressing at the Motera Stadium on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing a mammoth crowd of nearly one lakh people at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at the Motera Stadium here on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started out as 'tea wallah' but he is very tough and everybody loves him. "We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough. India a miracle of democracy," Trump said.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania and daughter Ivanka, arrived on Monday in Ahmedabad on a two-day trip to India. The US President also said that five months ago America welcomed the "great Prime Minister" at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes him at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad.

"America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," he said. Further appreciating India, the visiting dignitary remarked that PM Modi is a tremendously successful leader of the vast Indian republic, adding that last year more than 600 million people went to the polls and gave him a landslide victory in the largest democratic elections anywhere on earth.

"You are living proof that with hard work and devotion Indian cam accomplish anything they want," he stressed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact

Some South Korean workers at Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor are staying home as a precautionary measure as corporate Korea scrambles to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from causing widespread disruption in its home market. The count...

Unidentified thieves loot Rs. 5.97 lakh from Allahabad bank in UP's Sonbhadra

Unidentified thieves looted Rs. 5.97 lakh from Allahabad Bank in Bhagavas Aurahi village in Ghorawal Police Station area in Sonbhadra district, Police said on Monday. The incident occurred last night.We received information about the robber...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Reuters he does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to have a material impact on the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, although that could change as more data becomes available in coming weeks. Finan...

Expelled Wall Street Journal reporters leave China after headline row

Beijing, Feb 24 AFP Two Wall Street Journal reporters left China on Monday after being expelled over a controversial headline in an op-ed that angered Beijing. Three reporters were ordered out of the country last week over what Beijing deem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020