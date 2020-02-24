Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in April or May

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:30 IST
Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in April or May

Berlin, Feb 24 (AFP) Angela Merkel's centre-right CDU will choose a new leader at a special congress in April or May, sources said on Monday, as the party scrambles to prepare for the veteran German chancellor's departure. Merkel's initial heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, resigned as party leader this month over a scandal involving apparent cooperation with the far right.

The surprise move threw open the race to succeed Merkel, who has been in power for more than 14 years and plans to bow out at the next general elections in 2021. The Christian Democratic Union's extraordinary party congress in spring should anoint a new chairman, who would then be almost sure to become the party's candidate for chancellor.

Kramp-Karrenbauer -- widely known as "AKK" -- held talks with party grandees on Monday with the CDU still in crisis mode. On Sunday, the party suffered its second-worst result ever in a regional election, coming third in Hamburg with just 11.5 per cent of the vote.

It is also engulfed in an internal debate as to how it should position itself against the extremes of right and left that have reshaped the nation's political landscape. After barely a year as head of the party, AKK announced her resignation on February 10.

It came after regional lawmakers in the eastern state of Thuringia defied an edict from Berlin not to ally with the extremes, by voting with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). It was the latest sign that the defence minister had failed to stamp her authority on the CDU and become a credible candidate to succeed Merkel.

AKK initially planned a quick departure, hoping to elevate a successor who would also lead the party into the 2021 election. But her experience lays bare the challenge for her successor -- how to make their mark while the phenomenally popular Merkel remains in office as chancellor.

In the starting blocks are two politicians who promise to break with Merkel's centrist course and lead the CDU rightwards, in a bid to win back voters from AfD. While Friedrich Merz recently described her fourth government as "abysmal", young Health Minister Jens Spahn is a rising party star.

Facing them are two more moderate candidates: North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen, a former environment minister dismissed by Merkel in 2012. The choice of leader will set the tone for the future of a party that has dominated German politics since the federal republic was founded in 1949.

Polls highlight the urgent need for action, as only 27 per cent say they would back the CDU, ahead of 23 per cent for the Greens and 14 percent for the far right. Beyond the high-profile personalities, the conservatives also need to clarify what they stand for in an increasingly splintered political landscape that hinders stable majorities, be it in Berlin or the 16 state parliaments.

Top of the list is whether the CDU will stick to its rigid policy of refusing to cooperate with either the far right or the far left, an increasingly difficult position to maintain. Thuringia is a textbook case, as last year's regional elections produced no clear governing majority following a surge by the AfD.

CDU state lawmakers voted with the far right, breaching a historic political taboo, to install a liberal state premier. But after a nationwide outcry, the regional CDU retreated -- only to be publicly rebuked by Berlin chiefs for its plan to "tolerate" a minority government led by radical-left successors of the one-party state in communist East Germany.

Der Spiegel magazine labelled the CDU's zig-zagging "self-destruction" by "a party without direction or a strategic centre". (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Don't see any trade deal with the US in near future, says RSS affiliate

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan while calling the US President Donald Trump an important ally of India claimed that the much-anticipated trade deal with...

UPDATE 1-Games-India to host 2022 Commonwealth shooting and archery events - CGF

India will host the shooting and archery championships, which had originally been left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, six months before the main multi-sport competition takes place in Birmingham, it was announced on Monday. The medals ...

UPDATE 1-Merkel's crisis-hit CDU sets April 25 congress to pick new leader -sources

Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats will convene a special congress on April 25 to pick a new leader, participants at a meeting of top CDU officials said on Monday as they sought to resolve a crisis shaking the partys hold on powe...

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm UP-2NDLD-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre site Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020