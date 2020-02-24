Left Menu
Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:03 IST
Over a lakh people gathered at the newly built cricket stadium in Motera area on Monday to

witness US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering at the Namaste Trump event.

BOM1 MH-TRUMP-SENA Trump visit won't make an iota of difference to Indians: Sena

Mumbai: Panning Donald Trump's visit to India, the Shiv Sena on Monday said the 36-hour-long sojourn of the US

president in the country won't make 'an iota of difference' in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians.

BOM11 MH-ASSEMBLY-LOAN WAIVER Maha Budget session begins; BJP raises farm loan waiver issue

Mumbai: The budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly got off to a noisy start on Monday as the opposition BJP

accused the Shiv Sena-led state government of not fulfilling the assurances made to farmers and failingto check the rising

crimes against women. BOM15 MH-LAKDAWALA-DAWOOD

Chhota Rajan planned to kill Dawood in 1998: Lakdawala reveals Mumbai: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala has told Mumbai Police

that close aides of Chhota Rajan had planned to kill fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in 1998, but the operation

failed. BOM22 MH-ASSEMBLY-SUPPLEMENTARY DEMANDS

Maha govt tables Rs 24000 cr supplementary demands for 2019-20 Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled

supplementary demands worth Rs 24,000 crore for 2019-20 in the Assembly, including Rs 15,000 crore for the implementation of

the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme. BOM20 GA-YOUTH-VENKAIAH

Shun negativism, don't encourage violence: Venkaiah Naidu Panaji: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday

urged the youth to shun negativism and not to encourage violence.

LGB1 MH-HC-ACTOR-APPEAL Bizman moves HC against 3-yr sentence for molesting ex-actor

Mumbai: A 41-year-old businessman, convicted for molesting a former actor on board a domestic flight in

December 2017, has approached the Bombay High Court against his conviction and three-year sentence.

BES4 MH-LD BJP-LOAN WAIVER BJP stages protest over farm loan waiver, women's safety

Mumbai: Ahead of the commencement of Maharashtra Legislature's budget session, BJP legislators staged a protest

on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan on Monday, alleging that the government "failed" to address farmers' woes and curb crimes

against women. BES2 MH-FIRE-FACTORY

Maha: Fire destroys yarn manufacturing factory Thane: A fire destroyed a yarn manufacturing factory

in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday night, a civic official said.

