Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US in early stages of discussion for incredible trade deal: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that India and US are in early stages of discussion for an "incredible trade agreement" to reduce barriers of investment and the two countries will make "very, very major... among the biggest ever-made trade deals."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:19 IST
India, US in early stages of discussion for incredible trade deal: Trump
US President Donald Trump addressing the gathering in Ahmedabad on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that India and US are in early stages of discussion for an "incredible trade agreement" to reduce barriers of investment and the two countries will make "very, very major... among the biggest ever-made trade deals." Addressing a massive gathering during the 'Namaste Trump' event held in his honour at Motera stadium here, Trump termed Modi a "tough negotiator" and said the world looks forward to even more rapid improvement to India's business environment under his leadership.

With Modi by his side on the dais, Trump said Modi wants to improve the business environment and was doing it at a record pace. He said the two leaders will discuss their economic ties during their talks in New Delhi on Tuesday. He expressed optimism of reaching a fantastic deal that is "good even great" for two countries.

"Over the course of my visit, Prime Minister Modi and I will also discuss our efforts to expand the economic ties between our two countries. We will be making a very, very major, among the biggest ever made trade deals. We are in the early stages of discussion for an incredible trade agreement to reduce barriers of investment between US and India and I am optimistic that working together, I and PM can reach a fantastic deal that is good and even great for both our countries. Except that he is a very tough negotiator," Trump said. He said a booming America is "great" for India and the world and the United States under his leadership has had "greatest economy ever in the history of the United States".

"Since my inauguration, the commerce between our two nations has increased by more than 40 per cent. India is now a major market for American exports and the US is India's largest export market. A booming America is a great thing for India and it is great for the world and that is why we are so happy to announce that we have had greatest economy ever in the history of the United States," he said. "In America, we have proven that the best way to attract jobs and opportunity is to reduce burdens on business, knock down barriers to new investment and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, red tape regulation and taxes," he added.

He said Prime Minister Modi has already made significant reforms. "The world looks forward to even more rapid improvement to India's business environment under his leadership. He wants to do it and he is doing it at a record pace," he said.

Tensions on trade front had emerged in June last year after Trump revoked preferential trade privileges in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples. Despite several meetings, trade negotiators of the two countries are yet to finalise on a deal. The US officials have expressed concern over "India's protectionist policies."

Trump, who follows an "America First" approach, has been vocal on the issue of tariffs. India has denied that it is a high-tariff nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

To preserve Shi'ite power in Iraq, Iran-backed groups turn to renegade cleric

When the grip of Iraqs Tehran-backed Shiite Muslim parties and militias threatened to slip following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, they turned to an unpredictable rival.At meetings in the Iranian holy city of Qom, they st...

RJD, Cong protest against use of 'laholwilaquat' by treasury bench member in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Monday when opposition RJD-Congress members staged a protest over the use of the word, laholwilaquat, by a member of the treasury bench during the welcome address of the speaker. As Sp...

SAT dismisses appeals filed by directors of Cemendia Infrastructures

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has dismissed appeals filed by the directors of Cemendia Infrastructures Ltd challenging proceedings initiated by regulator Sebi to recover funds that were illegally mobilised by the firm. The directors...

Togo leader hails vote win as opposition urges 'resistance'

Lome, Feb 24 AFP Togos President Faure Gnassingbe on Monday hailed a crushing election victory that gave him a fourth term in office, as his main rival insisted he had won and called on people to defend their votes. The incumbent leader too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020