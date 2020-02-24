Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Trump criticises Opposition Democratic Party presidential race while in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:46 IST
President Trump criticises Opposition Democratic Party presidential race while in India

US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election, on Monday criticised the Opposition Democratic Party, some 13,000 kilometres away from America in India, and suggested that Senator Bernie Sanders could be his likely rival in the presidential poll in November. Trump also alleged that the Democratic Party leadership would prevent frontrunner Bernie Sanders from becoming its candidate in the election.

Trump, who is on a 36-hour visit to India commented on the ongoing Democratic Party nomination race and said, "It could go to the convention, it really could." "They are going to take it away from Crazy Bernie, they are not going to let him win...I actually think he would be tougher than most of the other candidates because he is like me but I have a much bigger base," Trump told reporters as he flew on Air Force One from Ahmedabad to Agra, according to CNN.

Trump's comments on the American political scene came a day after Sanders comfortably won the crucial Nevada Democratic Caucus, giving a big boost to his campaign for the 2020 White House bid. Trump has nicknamed 78-year-old Sanders as "Crazy Bernie" for his socialist policies.

Earlier in the day, 73-year-old Trump, a Republican, tweeted that he has secured a record 95 per cent approval rating in the Republican Party. He also took a dig at Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and his Democratic Party rival in the 2016 presidential poll on the victory of Sanders in the Nevada Caucus.

"Are any Democrat operatives, the DNC, or Crooked Hillary Clinton, blaming Russia, Russia, Russia for the Bernie Sanders win in Nevada," Trump tweeted. "If so I suggest calling Bob Mueller & the 13 Angry Democrats to do a new Mueller Report, Democrat Edition. Bob will get to the bottom of it!"

The president was referring to Mueller, the former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who investigated possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign in the 2016 elections. Trump also attacked Adam Schiff, a Democratic politician serving in the House of Representatives, who took a leading role in impeaching the president by the House.

"Somebody please tell incompetent (thanks for my high poll numbers) & corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff to stop leaking Classified information or, even worse, made up information, to the Fake News Media," Trump tweeted. "Someday he will be caught, & that will be a very unpleasant experience!" he added.

Trump also announced that he would be with his friends and supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CAPC) on Saturday in Alexandria city in Virginia. The CAPC is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world, according to the CAPC website. During his massive road show in Ahmedabad along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said that he and First Lady Melania have travelled 8,000 miles around the globe to deliver a message to every citizen across India that "America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people." PTI AKJ AKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Team management has given Shafali licence to play fearless cricket: Shikha Pandey

Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win against Bangladesh i...

World must prepare for 'potential pandemic': WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The World Health Organization chief on Monday warned countries to prepare for a potential pandemic of new coronavirus, calling the sudden increase in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea deeply concerning. Tedros Adhanom ...

USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog official

The governments target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds tooidealistic, an Niti Aayog official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of Indiaseconomic performance, she said. For now, the ambitious...

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020