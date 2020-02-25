American stand strongly with Mahatma Gandhi's vision: Trump at Rajghat

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stressed that the Americans stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India, which he said was a vision of "great" Mahatma Gandhi. In his message in the visitor's book after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the US President wrote: "The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India - the vision of the great Mahatma Gandhi. This is a tremendous honor!"

Earlier, the US President paid tributes at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to India's founding father, Mahatma Gandhi. Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, laid a wreath at the memorial and also observed one minute of silence. He was gifted a bust of Mahatma Gandhi by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Trumps also planted a tree at Rajghat. Trump, a short while ago, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Monday, the US President had addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium along with Modi, where both the leaders had hailed the growing ties between the two countries. Trump and his wife later visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. They will depart for the US tonight.

Later today, the US President will hold a presser and attend a state banquet hosted by President Kovind in his honour before departing at 10 pm. (ANI)

