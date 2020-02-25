Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats to use debate to try to blunt Sanders momentum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 12:46 IST
Democrats to use debate to try to blunt Sanders momentum

Washington, Feb 25 (AFP) Democrats take the stage for a debate in South Carolina on Tuesday in what could be the final opportunity for Joe Biden and the party's other presidential candidates to halt Bernie Sanders' drive to the nomination. The 78-year-old senator from Vermont is in pole position heading into South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday.

Sanders finished in a virtual tie with former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg in the first nominating contest, in Iowa, and then went on to win in the next states to vote -- New Hampshire and Nevada. Seven candidates will take part in the debate beginning at 8:00 pm in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night (0100 GMT Wednesday), the 10th debate of the campaign cycle.

Besides Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, media magnate Michael Bloomberg and billionaire Tom Steyer will also be on the stage. Bloomberg, 78, will be looking to rebound from his disastrous performance in his first debate and prove that he is a credible, moderate alternative to the leftist Sanders.

Biden, 77, has also been staking out the center and will be hoping to bounce back from his dismal performance in Iowa and New Hampshire, where he finished fourth and fifth respectively. The former vice president came in second in the Nevada caucuses, but with 20.2 percent, he was well behind Sanders' 46.8 percent.

Biden has been counting on his strong support among African-American voters in South Carolina to recharge his flagging campaign. But Sanders has been surging in the polls in the southern state in recent weeks and Biden's lead there has dwindled to single digits.

A Sanders victory in South Carolina, or even a close second, could set him up for a knockout showing on "Super Tuesday" on March 3, when 14 states go to the polls. Sanders came out relatively unscathed in the last debate but he is likely to face more fire from his rivals on Tuesday.

Some Democrats argue that Sanders, a self-avowed "democratic socialist," is too far to the left for many Americans and would be a weak opponent against President Donald Trump in November. That is a line of attack which the 38-year-old centrist Buttigieg employed in the last debate, during which he called Sanders "polarizing." "Americans don't see where they fit if they've got to choose between a socialist who thinks that capitalism is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power," Buttigieg said of the choice between Sanders and Trump.

Sanders, who advocates healthcare and free university for all and rails against "corporate greed," clearly believes that he is more in touch with the sentiments of Democratic voters. He was asked over the weekend on CBS's "60 Minutes" program if the Democratic Party has moved away from the center and towards him on the left.

"In many ways, they have," he said. "And the ideas that seemed radical four years ago are now kind of mainstream." The Biden campaign signaled on Monday that the former vice president is likely to come out swinging on Tuesday. Reacting to comments Sanders made over the weekend about Cuba's late leader Fidel Castro, the Biden campaign released one of its strongest attacks yet on the Democratic frontrunner.

Sanders in the "60 Minutes" interview said: "we're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but, you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad." The Biden campaign said Sanders' remarks were "part of a larger pattern throughout his life to embrace autocratic leaders and governments across the globe." "He seems to have found more inspiration in the Soviets, Sandinistas, Chavistas, and Castro than in America." Jim Clyburn, an influential Democrat in the House of Representatives from South Carolina, said much was at stake for Biden in Saturday's vote but "it is not make or break." "It all depends upon how it comes out," Clyburn told ABC News. "I think make or break is probably the following Tuesday -- Super Tuesday." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

SP members walk out of UP Assembly over fake encounter issue

Alleging fake encounters by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Samajwadi Party members on Tuesday walked out from the state assembly. The matter was raised during Question Hour by BSP member Shyam Sundar Sharma, who sought to know details of fake en...

HC agrees to hear on Wednesday plea seeking FIR and arrest of persons involved in violence in North East Delhi over CAA.

HC agrees to hear on Wednesday plea seeking FIR and arrest of persons involved in violence in North East Delhi over CAA....

Syrian father teaches daughter to laugh when the bombs fall

Beirut, Feb 25 AP Abdullah Mohammed would do anything for his daughter, even forcing himself to laugh with her at the sound of bombs to help her overcome her fear. In Idlib, thats a lot of laughter.The province in northwestern Syria is the ...

Deepak Prakash appointed BJP's Jharkhand chief

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday appointed Deepak Prakash and Abdul Khader Haji as the partys state unit chief in Jharkhand and Lakshadweep respectively. Prakash was a party general secretary in Jharkhand and his elevation comes close on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020