Manoj Tiwari urges for peace in Delhi, blames prevailing tension on "anti-national elements"

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday appealed to the people of the national capital to stop violence and maintain peace in the city, which saw seven lives being lost in the mayhem. He blamed the prevailing tension on "anti-national elements" and claimed it "indicates a bigger conspiracy" at the time of US President Donald Trump's India visit.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:20 IST
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday appealed to the people of the national capital to stop violence and maintain peace in the city, which saw seven lives being lost in the mayhem. He blamed the prevailing tension on "anti-national elements" and claimed it "indicates a bigger conspiracy" at the time of US President Donald Trump's India visit. "Whatever happened yesterday is unfortunate and saddening. I appeal to everyone that they should not be manipulated and should not involve themselves in violence. Everyone should stand against those who are manipulating people in such a tense situation. Peace should be maintained in the country, " Tiwari told ANI.

"The situation is tense. This indicates a bigger conspiracy by anti-national elements. Some people are trying to provoke others at the time of US President Donald Trump's India visit. Everyone should understand that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not taking away anyone's citizenship." He added. Tiwari also accused the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not taking enough measures to control the situation. "Delhi Chief Minister acted a little late. He should have asked his MLAs to take stock of the situation and immediately control it," he said.

Attacking Congress, he said: "Congress Chief Ministers are unnecessarily spreading propaganda about the CAA. These people are making things worse. Congress should think about what they did instead of fake drama by giving calls for peace in Delhi." Meanwhile, thirty-five companies of additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi, along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing officials, on Tuesday following violence in the area which led to the deaths of seven persons in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

