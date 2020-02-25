Left Menu
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he discussed the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his comprehensive talks and that the Indian leader wants people to have this freedom. He also said that talked about his country's peace deal with the Taliban with Modi, and said that India will like to see it happen.

Addressing a press conference, Trump described Modi as a "terrific" leader and India as a "tremendous country". "We did talk about religious freedom. Prime Minister Modi wants people to have religious freedom in India...If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom," Trump said.

However, when asked if he discussed the violent incidents here during his visit, he said that he didn't discuss individual attacks with PM Modi and "that is up to India". He also said that India is buying a lot of military hardware from the US.

To a question about reports of Russia trying to influence the US presidential poll, he said intelligence agencies never shared such information with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

