SP stages walkout in UP Assembly over unemployment

The Samajwadi Party staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, accusing the BJP government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing jobs to the unemployed. Raising the matter through an adjournment notice in the Zero Hour, SP members claimed that the BJP had promised in its manifesto to provide jobs but youth were still unemployed.

In his reply, Minister for Labour and Employment Swami Prasad Maurya rejected the allegations and said 2.90 lakh people got jobs through 'Rozgar Melas' in the three years of the Yogi Adityanath government, against 1.81 lakh jobs in the five years of the SP government. Maurya presented figures to stress on his point and said the current government has ended corruption in appointments.

"There is complete transparency in appointments during the present government. There is no charge of corruption. The Opposition charges on this count are unfounded," Maurya said. The SP members expressed dissatisfaction over the reply and staged a walkout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

