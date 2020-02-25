J-K: BDC chairperson among 33 panchayat members join BJP

A block development chairperson (BDC) and 32 panchayat members on Tuesday joined the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. One BDC, 12 sarpanchs and 20 panchs from remote and border areas of Poonch along with dozens of their supporters joined the BJP at the party headquarters here in the presence of JK BJP president Ravinder Raina, a statement issued said.

Those who joined the BJP included Farida Bi, chairperson Block Sathra of Haveli constituency, sarpanch and former NC leader Molvi Mohd Rashid, former Gujjar advisor and panch Mohd Shafi, it said. Raina, while welcoming them to the party fold, said the people living in remote areas have appreciated the intention and policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas" has been the hallmark of this government and we as the representatives of the BJP have to work together like a family to make sure that our country advances on the path of unity, peace and progress," he said. Party state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul was present on the occasion.

