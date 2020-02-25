Kovind hosts banquet for US President

US President Donald Trump arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the state banquet hosted in his honour by President Ram Nath Kovind, the last function of his two-day visit to India. Donald Trump, accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump, was received by Kovind at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan along with his wife Savita.

Kovind took President Trump to Durbar Hall where the visiting dignitary saw the Gautam Buddha statue belonging to the 5th century and portraits of various Indian leaders. Later, the two presidents met for ceremonial talks during which Kovind said importance of the Indo-US relations could be gauged from the fact that a large number of people came to welcome him.

"The US is a valued friend and India is deeply committed to the strategic partnership between the two countries," Kovind said in his opening remarks. The US president said the last two days have been "very productive".

Both the countries are working for trade and military deals, Trump said. He said coming to India has always been a learning experience and thanked President Kovind for the hospitality extended to him and his entourage.

