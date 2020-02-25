Left Menu
India, US express support for Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process

India and the US on Tuesday said they support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace, cessation of violence and elimination of terror safe havens. The assertion in a joint statement came after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference in the national capital, Trump said the US and Taliban are "pretty close" to signing an agreement to formally end the war in Afghanistan. "I spoke to PM Modi on it. I think India would like to see it happen. We are pretty close," Trump said.

"India and the United States share interest in a united, sovereign, democratic, inclusive, stable and prosperous Afghanistan," the joint statement said. The two countries support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace, cessation of violence, elimination of terrorist safe havens and preservation of the gains of the last 18 years, it said.

President Trump welcomed India's role in continuing to provide development and security assistance to help stabilise and provide connectivity in Afghanistan, the statement said. Asked about the discussion on Afghanistan during Modi-Trump talks, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the Indian side certainly took note of the fact that there should be an agreement if all goes well over the next five days between the US and the Taliban.

"We are taking note of some of the aspects of the agreement. We would be watching the developments there very carefully. India and the US have a shared interest in a united, democratic, sovereign, stable prosperous Afghanistan," he said. "We support a peace process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-driven and Afghan-owned and that the peace process results in sustainable peace," he said.

During their talks, Modi and Trump also committed to working together to strengthen and reform the United Nations and other international organisations and ensure their integrity. President Trump reaffirmed the support of the United States for India's permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council.

He also reaffirmed US support for India's entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group without any delay, the joint statement said. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump also expressed interest in the concept of the Blue Dot Network, a multi-stakeholder initiative that will bring governments, the private sector, and civil society together to promote high-quality trusted standards for global infrastructure development, the statement said.

"The US appreciates India's role as a net provider of security, as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region. India and the United States remain committed to sustainable, transparent, quality infrastructure development in the region," it said. Modi and Trump welcomed the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announcement of a USD 600 million financing facility for renewable energy projects in India, and the DFC's decision to establish a permanent presence in India this year, the statement said.

The two leaders noted the potential for the US to meet India's goal to diversify its import base for coking or metallurgical coal and natural gas, welcoming recent commercial arrangements intended to accelerate access to LNG in the Indian market. PM Modi and President Trump encouraged the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and Westinghouse Electric Company to finalize the techno-commercial offer for the construction of six nuclear reactors in India at the earliest date, the statement said.

