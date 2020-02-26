US, India extend support for Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process

India and the US on Tuesday extended their support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in a sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan. The support came in a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, who was on a two-day official visit to India.

"India and the United States share an interest in a united, sovereign, democratic, inclusive, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. They support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in sustainable peace; cessation of violence; elimination of terrorist safe havens and preservation of the gains of the last 18 years," the joint statement said. US President Trump welcomed India's role in continuing to provide development and security assistance to help stabilize and provide connectivity in Afghanistan.

The two leaders also noted the importance of women empowerment in the economy, in line with US' Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative and India's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme. "Prime Minister Modi and President Trump noted the importance of advancing education, economic empowerment and entrepreneurship of women and girls through finance, training, and mentorship initiatives, as well as measures to promote their full and free participation in the economy, in line with the United States' Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative and the Government of India's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme," the statement read.

On Tuesday, US President concluded his 36 hours official visit to India, during which he held both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.