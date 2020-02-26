Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, India extend support for Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process

India and the US on Tuesday extended their support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in a sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 07:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 07:00 IST
US, India extend support for Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at their joint news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

India and the US on Tuesday extended their support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in a sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan. The support came in a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, who was on a two-day official visit to India.

"India and the United States share an interest in a united, sovereign, democratic, inclusive, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. They support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in sustainable peace; cessation of violence; elimination of terrorist safe havens and preservation of the gains of the last 18 years," the joint statement said. US President Trump welcomed India's role in continuing to provide development and security assistance to help stabilize and provide connectivity in Afghanistan.

The two leaders also noted the importance of women empowerment in the economy, in line with US' Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative and India's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme. "Prime Minister Modi and President Trump noted the importance of advancing education, economic empowerment and entrepreneurship of women and girls through finance, training, and mentorship initiatives, as well as measures to promote their full and free participation in the economy, in line with the United States' Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative and the Government of India's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme," the statement read.

On Tuesday, US President concluded his 36 hours official visit to India, during which he held both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Dentsu's shares slide to 7 year lows on Olympics cancellation fears

Dentsu Group Incs shares slid for a sixth day to seven year lows in morning trading on Wednesday, with the spread of the coronavirus raising worries that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be cancelled and bring pain for Japans largest ad agen...

'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.Here are quotes ...

New legislation proposed to reduce stress caused by late payments

New legislation is being proposed which aims to reduce the stress and financial hardship caused by late payments to small businesses.The Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash is considering stricter rules around payment practices between ...

African Union Executive Council endorses AfDB President for the second term

The Executive Council of the African Union has supported Dr. Akinwumi Adesinas candidacy for a second term as President of the African Development Bank. The decision was taken during the thirty-sixth Ordinary Session of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020