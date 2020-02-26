Home Ministry shouldn't hesitate to take strong action against culprits: Kerala CM

Expressing concern over the violence in Delhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the Union Home Ministry should not hesitate to take strong action against the culprits. "The Union Home Ministry should not hesitate to take strong action against the culprits. The police should be effectively deployed to prevent violence," Vijayan said.

"The central government should take quick steps to normalise the situation in Delhi and prevent violence. The common people living in Delhi are worried. Many Malayalis have expressed their concerns about the loss of life and property in Delhi. It demonstrates the severity of the insecurity in the nation's capital," he added. The Chief Minister also said that there is a "campaign of speculation and hatred".

"Even journalists are attacked. The death toll is on the rise. It is a matter of concern that the BJP leader, who has made the hate speech and ignited the riots, is still free. The fact that private forces are also involved in the riots with religious fanaticism indicates a serious collapse of the rule of law," Vijayan said. "It is shocking news that the national capital is the venue for communal sectarianism and communal violence. The ruling dispensation has the responsibility to eliminate such tendencies and uphold secularism," he added.

Vijayan also said that the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is "meant to protect India's secularism and democracy". "The violence in Delhi is a product of the Sangh Parivar delusion that it can be defeated directly on the street. Recognising that, the secular forces must be prepared to advance peace activities among the people," he said.

As many as 20 people have lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in parts of North-East Delhi over the past 48 hours. (ANI)

