Opposition parties attack govt over Delhi violence, demand Shah's resignation

Opposition parties on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the government over violence in Northeast Delhi which has claimed at least 22 lives, with Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury describing Delhi violence a "chilling reminder" of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Congress held a meeting of its working committee, party's highest decision-making body, on the situation in the national capital and passed a resolution, asserting that what has happened in Delhi "is a colossal failure of duty".

Later, the Congress leaders, including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took out a ‘peace march’ from party office to the Gandhi Smriti on the Tees January Marg. At least 22 people have been killed in communal violence in Northeast Delhi since Sunday, triggered after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Meanwhile, police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the violence-battered localities in the national capital to quell the unrest. Speaking to the media after chairing the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi alleged there was a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the violence, that has also led to injuries to more than 200 people over the past three days.

She also urged the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate and do their best in healing the rifts caused by these shameful events". Attacking the government, Yechury in a joint press conference with CPI general secretary D Raja, alleged that it was clear that the violence in Delhi has the sanction of police and that of the "powers that govern them".

"Violence in Delhi is a chilling reminder of the communal genocide in Gujarat in 2002 when the current prime minister was the state chief minister," alleged Yechury. Both Raja and Yechury questioned the role of Shah in dealing with the violence and blamed him for not being able to contain the situation.

"If the National Security Advisor is supposed to be in charge of Delhi Police, then what is the role of Home Minister? Has the government conceded that Home Minister Shah is incapable of handling Delhi violence," they asked. They said there is nothing spontaneous about the violence that claimed so many lives and left hundreds injured, and accused BJP leader Kapil Mishra of instigating it.

Mishra had earlier publicly called for forcible removal of protesters from various protest sites. "Home Minister Shah has sought to evade the nature of the planned violence by calling it spontaneous. The only way confidence can be restored among the people and strict action taken against miscreants is to call in the army to aid the civilian authority," said Yechury.

The Left leaders also said that they will visit the violence-hit areas along with other political parties soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.