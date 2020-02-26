Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition parties attack govt over Delhi violence, demand Shah's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:26 IST
Opposition parties attack govt over Delhi violence, demand Shah's resignation

Opposition parties on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the government over violence in Northeast Delhi which has claimed at least 22 lives, with Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury describing Delhi violence a "chilling reminder" of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Congress held a meeting of its working committee, party's highest decision-making body, on the situation in the national capital and passed a resolution, asserting that what has happened in Delhi "is a colossal failure of duty".

Later, the Congress leaders, including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took out a ‘peace march’ from party office to the Gandhi Smriti on the Tees January Marg. At least 22 people have been killed in communal violence in Northeast Delhi since Sunday, triggered after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Meanwhile, police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the violence-battered localities in the national capital to quell the unrest. Speaking to the media after chairing the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi alleged there was a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the violence, that has also led to injuries to more than 200 people over the past three days.

She also urged the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate and do their best in healing the rifts caused by these shameful events". Attacking the government, Yechury in a joint press conference with CPI general secretary D Raja, alleged that it was clear that the violence in Delhi has the sanction of police and that of the "powers that govern them".

"Violence in Delhi is a chilling reminder of the communal genocide in Gujarat in 2002 when the current prime minister was the state chief minister," alleged Yechury. Both Raja and Yechury questioned the role of Shah in dealing with the violence and blamed him for not being able to contain the situation.

"If the National Security Advisor is supposed to be in charge of Delhi Police, then what is the role of Home Minister? Has the government conceded that Home Minister Shah is incapable of handling Delhi violence," they asked. They said there is nothing spontaneous about the violence that claimed so many lives and left hundreds injured, and accused BJP leader Kapil Mishra of instigating it.

Mishra had earlier publicly called for forcible removal of protesters from various protest sites. "Home Minister Shah has sought to evade the nature of the planned violence by calling it spontaneous. The only way confidence can be restored among the people and strict action taken against miscreants is to call in the army to aid the civilian authority," said Yechury.

The Left leaders also said that they will visit the violence-hit areas along with other political parties soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UN rights boss expected in China, including restive Xinjiang region, this year - envoy

China expects U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit the country this year, including its restive Xinjiang region, its ambassador in Geneva said on Wednesday. U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million eth...

Xi says situation in Wuhan remains 'complex and grim' as death toll climbs to over 2,700

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the situation in coronavirus-hit Wuhan city remains complex and grim despite the decline in the number of cases and risk of rebound cannot be overlooked, as the death toll climbed to 2,715 and con...

'Modi’s India' declaring total allegiance to Trump’s America: CPI(M) on US Prez visit

The CPIM on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trumps visit to India was symbolic of Modis India declaring its total allegiance to Trumps America -- ideologically, politically, strategically and militarily. The editorial in the latest ...

Europeans demand Syria government, Russia return to 2018 Idlib ceasefire deal

Foreign ministers from 14 European countries, including France and Germany, demanded on Wednesday that Syrian government forces and their Russian backers end their offensive in Idlib province and return to the terms of a 2018 ceasefire deal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020