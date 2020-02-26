Slovenia anti-migrant party leader chosen as PM

Ljubljana, Feb 26 (AFP) The leader of an anti-migrant party was nominated on Wednesday as prime minister of Slovenia, the latest EU country to choose a populist right-wing leader.

"I hope our collaboration will be constructive and for the benefit of our state and our people," President Borut Pahor said after nominating Janez Jansa for premier. (AFP) SCY

