MNF told to leave NEDA if it does not like BJP ideology

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:09 IST
Taking serious note of Chief Minister Zoramthanga's assertion that his party does not

follow the ideologies of the BJP, the saffron party's Mizoram unit on Wednesday said the ruling Mizo National Front should

leave the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). Formed in 2016, the BJP-headed NEDA is an alliance of

non-Congress parties in the North East. The MNF is a member of the NEDA but did not contest the 2018 Assembly polls together

with the BJP. During a discussion on a private member's resolution

related to "religious freedom" in the state Assembly last week, Zoramthanga had said the MNF does not find the BJP a

'good' party and the two are fighting each other over principles and ideologies.

"We suggest the chief minister and his party leave the NEDA banner if he finds that the BJP and the MNF are

ideologically antagonistic to each other," state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said here.

The MNF hit back saying it is a part of the NEDA and not of the saffron party.

The statement of Zoramthanga, who also heads the MNF, was a serious matter and does not behove a member of the NEDA,

Vanlalhmuaka told a press conference. After taking oath on December 15, 2018, Zoramthanga

said the MNF did not have any intention to leave the NEDA although it was under fire from the Congress for joining hands

with the Hindutva forces as the party is a member of the NEDA. The private member's resolution adopted unanimously by

the state Assembly on February 21 asked the Centre to take measures for protection of religious freedom enshrined in the

Constitution. The MNF is a party that is not easily convinced by the

word of an opposition leader, general secretary T Lalhmachhuana said.

"No doubt the MNF is a constituent of the NEDA. But this does not imply that the party is accepting the BJP's

ideologies cent percent. We are NEDA partner and not BJP member," he said.

Defending his party chief Zoramthanga, Lalhmachhuana said the MNF was opposed to the Hindutva agenda and the

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill before it became an Act giving exemption to Mizoram.

The BJP state president Vanlalhmuaka also accused state Congress president and former chief minister Lal

Thanhawla of spreading misinformation that the Centre would lift the ILP regime in the Northeast.

