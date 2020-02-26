Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin says guards 'fulfilling duty' in protest crackdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:19 IST
Putin says guards 'fulfilling duty' in protest crackdown

Moscow, Feb 26 (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday defended a controversial national guard force for breaking up recent opposition rallies, insisting the use of force against protesters is justified. His comments came after activists accused the national guard -- a domestic military force founded in 2016 that reports directly to Putin -- of using brutal tactics in putting down protests last year.

"They are fulfilling their duty," Putin told state news agency TASS in an interview. "No one is pummelling someone with a baton just like that. If people act according to the existing rules, procedures and laws, who will brandish a baton?" Tens of thousands of people took to the street of Moscow last year to demand fair elections, in the biggest upsurge of protests in the country for over half a decade.

Police and the national guard violently broke up unsanctioned but largely peaceful rallies while a number of people were convicted of using violence against police and received jail terms. His comments came as Putin's opponents are on Saturday preparing to hold their first major rally since he announced plans in January for constitutional changes that critics fear will help him remain in power indefinitely.

Putin also defended a heavy jail term for blogger Vladislav Sinitsa who was sentenced to five years in prison for a controversial tweet after the protests. "One may disrupt the situation in the country so much (but) there'll be a price to pay," Putin said. "It is not a joke." Supporters said Sinitsa -- who had imagined a situation in which people found the homes of law enforcement officers to kidnap and kill their children -- did not call for violence and his words were taken out of context.

Russia established the national guard to fight organised crime and terrorism. But critics say its main role is to punish dissenters after the Kremlin was shaken by unprecedented protests in 2011-2012. In the TASS interview, Putin also praised last year's unprecedented public campaign which won the release of journalist Ivan Golunov, who was arrested on trumped-up drugs charges over his investigative work. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Unruly scenes in Punjab Assembly as SAD seeks health minister's dismissal

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the opposition SAD sought dismissal of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over the alleged issue of diversion of buprenorphine tablets from de-addiction centres across t...

Priti Patel demands UK police chiefs get tougher on crime

Talking tough, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to police chiefs to get on with the task of curbing crime as she pledged an additional 41.5 million pounds funding towards combating violence on the streets of Br...

SC restores NCLT order asking Jaypraksah Associates to return pledged land to group firm JIL

The Supreme Court Wednesday restored the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT order directing Jaiprakash Associates Ltd JAL to return 758 acres of land, which was pledged with several banks, to its debt-laden subsidiary firm Jaypee Infratech ...

UPDATE 1-Ireland vs Italy Six Nations fixture postponed after Italy coronavirus outbreak

The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the countrys Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.The game was schedu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020