Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:10 IST
Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution
Image Credit: ANI

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJP's demand for a government resolution honoring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena, calling it "laachar" (helpless) for power. The BJP had demanded the resolution commemorating the death anniversary of Savarkar on Wednesday.

"The BJP also wanted ban on Congress magazine 'Shidori' for terming Savarkar as a 'maafiveer' (mercy-seeker) and not 'Swantryaveer' (freedom fighter)", Fadnavis said. The magazine had also published objectionable content, saying Savarkar was punished for rape, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said. Earlier, Fadnavis tore a copy of the magazine in the Lower House.

"Unfortunately, I have never seen such a 'laachar' Shiv Sena before this," Fadnavis told reporters outside the state legislature building, after the resolution was rejected. He recalled how late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had hit with shoes the banner (carrying image) of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for insulting Savarkar. The Shiv Sena in August 2004 launched "Jode Mara" (hit with footwear) agitation to condemn Aiyar and the Congress after his purported act of removing the plaque containing Savarkar's quotes at the Cellular Jail in Andaman triggered a controversy.

Bal Thackeray himself had kick-started the agitation by hitting the effigy of Aiyar, then petroleum minister in the UPA government at the Centre, with footwear. "But his son, Uddhav Thackeray who is chief minister now, is sitting next to those whose mouthpiece called Savarkar a rapist," Fadnavis said. The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, shares power in Maharashtra with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Fadnavis further said Maharashtra will not tolerate insult of Savarkar, and that the BJP will raise the issue with the people. He and another senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar also raised the photo frame of Savarkar hailing the Hindutva leader. A Congress affiliate in Madhya Pradesh had last month distributed a Hindi booklet, titled "Veer Savarkar, Kitne 'Veer'?", which had some controversial references regarding Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. Later, speaking at an event organised by the BJP to mark Savarkar's death anniversary, Fadnavis launched a fresh attack on his former ally.

The Shiv Sena chants the name of Savarkar, but it has joined forces with the Congress whose magazine has allegedly made objectionable remarks about the late leader, the former chief minister said. "It did not even condemn the comments made about Savarkar. Can there be bigger helplessness than this?" he asked. Without naming any party, Fadnavis further said that Hindutva is being disowned nowadays. "But the history of the country has told (us) that Hindu never attacked anyone. Hindutva means tolerance. But it is a stupidity to consider the tolerance of Hindus as their weakness. "The soul of the country is Hindutva.

Hindutva is not mere religion, but soul of the country...No matter how much one disowns Hindutva for power. "No matter how much one disowns Hindutva, none can set afire the soul of the country and that soul is Hindutva," he said. Fadnavis alleged that efforts are being made to weaken the country as he referred to the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "And at such a time when people are trying to weaken the country, it needs the ideology of Savarkar and his Hindutva," Fadnavis added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spain cancels Placido Domingo performances over sexual misconduct allegations

Spains culture ministry on Wednesday cancelled performances by Placido Domingo in Madrid in May following allegations of sexual harassment by the opera star.The ministry said it had called off the Spanish singers performance in the operetta...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tributes to Parameswaran

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Sangh ideologue and founderdirector of Bhartiya Vichara Kendram P Parameswaran who died recently.Participating in the programme Namaami Parameswaram organised in memory of Parameswa...

Phones of S.Africa's state security minister, other officials, found to be cloned

Mobile phones belonging to South Africas state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo, her deputy and several officials from the State Security Agency SSA were found this week to have been cloned, Dlodlos spokesman said on Wednesday. The spokesman...

Iran 'seems to be concealing' coronavirus information: media watchdog

Paris, Feb 26 AFP Iran seems to be concealing information on the coronavirus, which has officially killed 19 people in the country, media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday, accusing it of blocking independent repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020