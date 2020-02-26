J P Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Thursday
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh beginning Feburary 27, party's state unit chief Rajeev Bindal said on Wednesday. This will be Nadda's first visit to the state after he took over the party's reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.
Nadda will visit Solan and Shimla on Thursday and his home district Bilaspur on Friday, Bindal told reporters in Solan district. The BJP chief will be accorded a civic reception in Solan's Thodo Ground at 11 am, followed by another in state capital Shimla at 4 pm, he said.
According to Bindal, Nadda will also attend meetings of the core group of the BJP legislative body and state office bearers in Shimla. On Friday, the party chief will be accorded a civic reception in Bilaspur district's Jhandutta, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
BJP, Amit Shah ko current lagaa diya, quipped Amanatullah Khan
Amit Shah to inaugurate Conference on Combating Drug Trafficking for BIMSTEC
No need to show any papers during NPR update exercise: Amit Shah
Alleviate fears of people: CPI's Binoy Viswam tells Amit Shah over Assam's NRC data
BJP may have suffered because of hate statements made by party leaders: Amit Shah.