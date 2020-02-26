Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intelligence failure is Home Ministry's failure: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence

Reacting to the incidents of violence that have rattled the national capital in the last three days, Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth said that it was 'an intelligence failure, which means it is the Home Ministry's failure'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:56 IST
Intelligence failure is Home Ministry's failure: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the incidents of violence that have rattled the national capital in the last three days, Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth said that it was 'an intelligence failure, which means it is the Home Ministry's failure'. At least 25 persons, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on Sunday leading to widespread vandalism and arson.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence here, Rajinikanth said, "The protests that are happening in Delhi are because of intelligence failure. I condemn it. When a leader like Trump (US President) is in the country, the intelligence department should have been more vigilant. They didn't do their job properly. At least now I expect them to be vigilant. The violence should be dealt with an iron fist." "And if it is intelligence failure, it is the Home Ministry's failure. I strongly condemn the people and the political parties that use religion for electoral gain," he added.

US President Donald Trump was on a two-day visit to India from February 24-25. The actor further added that he will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it affects Muslims.

"I said if Muslims are affected by the CAA, I will stand for them. The Central government has clarified that they have not implemented NRC, there is no point in creating confusion over it. Protests should not turn violent," said Rajinikanth. His close aide Karate Thiyagarajan had said the actor will launch a political party by May or June this year. Rajinikanth had first announced his willingness to form a political party in December 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AAP's Sanjay Singh takes out peace march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took out a peace march in east Delhis Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency on Wednesday in a bid to ease tensions after three days of communal violence. Chants of Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Issai Sab Hain Bhai-Bhai, Bha...

Cuba puts leading dissident on trial, his supporters say

One of Communist-run Cubas leading dissidents, Jose Daniel Ferrer, was due to go on trial on Wednesday on charges of abducting and assaulting a man, his supporters said, in a controversial case that is being closely watched worldwide.The Cu...

WRAPUP 1-As coronavirus crisis deepens, airlines slash costs

Airlines rattled by the coronavirus rushed to cut costs on Wednesday, as warnings of a pandemic deepened concern about the scale of the impact on aviation and other front-line sectors. Austerity measures ordered by Germanys Lufthansa and Am...

Maple Leafs D Muzzin out four weeks with broken hand

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin will miss approximately four weeks after suffering a broken right hand in Tuesday nights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team confirmed Muzzins injury on social media Wednesday and announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020