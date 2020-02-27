Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian king summons Mahathir, who's trying to be PM again

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:53 IST
Malaysian king summons Mahathir, who's trying to be PM again
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysia's king summoned Mahathir Mohamad to the palace Thursday, fueling talks he may have majority support to return as the next prime minister after his abrupt resignation and the collapse of his ruling coalition this week. Mahathir didn't speak to reporters as he was driven into the palace grounds. The meeting came after the king interviewed lawmakers to determine who they support as prime minister and if they want fresh elections.

A comeback as prime minister for a third time will be a remarkable feat for Mahathir, the world's oldest leader at 94, after nail-biting twists, turns and machinations in the political drama that unraveled over the weekend. A failed bid by Mahathir's supporters to form a new government without his named successor Anwar Ibrahim plunged the country into a political limbo.

A total of 37 lawmakers, led by Mahathir's Bersatu party, left the ruling alliance, depriving it of majority support and sparking a crisis less than two years after it ousted a corrupt-tainted coalition that had ruled for 61 years. The king dissolved the Cabinet but reappointed Mahathir as interim leader. The result was a renewed battle between Mahathir and Anwar, whose political feud has stretched more than two decades. Mahathir said Wednesday he had quit to show he wasn't power crazy and because he doesn't want to work with the former corrupt regime that he had ousted in 2018 polls.

Despite a preelection pact to handover power to Anwar, he said Parliament should pick the next leader and that he would form a nonpartisan government if he is chosen again to helm the government. "I just want to do what is best for the country. … I believe, rightly or wrongly, politics and political parties must be set aside for now. If allowed, I will form an administration that does not side with any party. Only national interest will be prioritized," Mahathir said in a televised message.

His unity government plan was rejected by Anwar's camp, which said it would only create a "Mahathir government" that is not accountable to the people and unsustainable. Anwar said lawmakers from the three remaining parties in his alliance have nominated him as the prime minister after Mahathir rejected their offer to restore their former government.

He has said they will wait for the king's decision. His camp still controls 41% of parliamentary seats but could be the largest bloc after two key Malay opposition parties withdrew their support for Mahathir. Anwar was Mahathir's deputy during Mahathir's first stint in office in the 1990s, but he was sacked following a power struggle and later jailed on sodomy and corruption charges that he said were trumped up.

Anwar led a reform movement that helped built a fledgling opposition but was jailed a second time for sodomy in 2014 in a move he said was aimed at killing his political career. Mahathir, who retired in 2003 after 22 years in power, made a comeback in 2016 spurred by anger over a massive graft scandal involving a state investment fund. Mahathir and Anwar reconciled and forged an alliance that won a historic vote in 2018 that ushered in the first change of government since independence from Britain in 1957. But their relationship remained uneasy as Mahathir refused to set a time frame to hand over power to Anwar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus disrupts sports events, affects stadiums' revenue: Fitch

The novel coronavirus has led to postponements or cancellations of various sports events, primarily in the Asia Pacific which will put pressure on affected stadiums revenues, according to Fitch Ratings. We expect the impact on Fitch-rated p...

Wearing hearing aids can improve brain function, says research

Hearing loss can have adverse effects on older people making the quality of life poor. A new research has identified that wearing hearing aids can help to delay cognitive decline and also improve brain function.Generally, cognitive decline ...

Letitia Wright to play double role in thriller 'The Silent Twins'

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynskas upcoming thriller The Silent Twins. The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-s...

Police arrests man for duping trader over Rs 6 lakh

The Nadia District Police has arrested a man from Jharkhand for allegedly duping atrader of over Rs 6 lakh by giving false advertisements about dealerships of a company in the social media, an officer saidon Thursday. Biswajit Jha, a reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020