Raghav Chadha likely to be DJB vice-chairman

First-time Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha is likely to be the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, sources said on Thursday. Chadha is an MLA from Rajendra Nagar.

The sources said that an order to this effect will be issued soon. Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha and Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal are likely to appointed as DJB members.

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain is the chairman of Delhi Jal Board.

