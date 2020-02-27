Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Mahathir says parliament to choose new PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:53 IST
Malaysia's Mahathir says parliament to choose new PM

Malaysia's parliament will vote on a new candidate for prime minister on Monday and if nobody can win majority support there will be a snap election, interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian country was plunged into political turmoil this week by the unexpected resignation of Mahathir, who at 94 is the world's oldest government leader. It set off a new tussle for power between him and old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72.

Mahathir said the choice of premier would go to parliament after the king had told him no candidate emerged with enough support to become prime minister. The monarch had held two days of consultations with individual lawmakers. Parliament would be called on March 2 to pick a prime minister, Mahathir said.

"If the (parliament) fails to find a person with the majority then we will have to go for a snap election," Mahathir said. Mahathir agreed to act as interim prime minister after resigning earlier this week amid political manoeuvring between his coalition and the opposition.

The resignation of Mahathir broke apart a coalition with Anwar that had scored a surprise election victory in 2018, restoring to power the leader who had governed Malaysia from 1981-2003. Mahathir had said he favoured a unity government in which members would not be chosen according to party allegiances.

Anwar said on Wednesday he was opposed to forming a "backdoor government" and that three parties from the former Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition had proposed his name to the king as candidate for prime minister. The former ruling party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which ruled Malaysia for six decades until being defeated in Mahathir's return in 2018, also rejected the idea of a unity government but said it wanted new elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

BoE's Carney urges City of London to step up ahead of climate summit

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Londons money managers on Thursday to help speed a transition to a low-carbon future, aiming to usher in a new era where every professional financial decision takes climate change into account....

Indonesia seeks Saudi help over suspension of entry for Umrah pilgrimage

Indonesias foreign minister on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia to allow its citizens to continue their Umrah pilgrimage after hundreds were stranded at Jakarta airport when the kingdom suspended foreign entry for the Umrah over coronavirus conc...

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm NEW DELHI DEL23 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Shops shut, eerie calm prevails in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi New Delhi Sporadic violence was reported from riot-hit areas in northea...

Nitin Gadkari gives away awards to MSMEs for excellent performance

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs and Road Transport Highways has stated that the Government of India is working on reducing restrictions in order to increase ease of doing business in MSME Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020