Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia seeks removal of Home Minister, urges President ask government to protect 'raj dharma'

Congress leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Thursday and sought the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi violence, alleging that he "abdicated his duty" and "allowed the situation to escalate through inaction".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:35 IST
Sonia seeks removal of Home Minister, urges President ask government to protect 'raj dharma'
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi talking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Thursday and sought the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi violence, alleging that he "abdicated his duty" and "allowed the situation to escalate through inaction". The party leaders urged the President to use his powers to ask the central government to protect "raj dharma" so that people were assured of peace tranquillity and justice.

In its memorandum, submitted to the President, the party also attacked the Kejriwal government, saying that instead of taking active steps to remedy or diffuse the situation it has remained a mute spectator. "The central government as also the newly-elected Delhi government, have remained mute spectators as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of the property has continued unabated," the memorandum said.

Interacting with the media later, Gandhi said the Congress Working Committee met on Wednesday over the grave situation in parts of North-East Delhi and decided to meet the President. "Due to the complete inaction on the part of the Home Minister and the Central Government, the violence has claimed the lives of at least 34 people and over 200 have been injured at last count. Several crores worth of properties and business have fallen prey to unchecked arson and looting," she said reading from the memorandum.

Gandhi said the President has been given the highest possible responsibility under the Constitution to act as the conscience-keeper of the government and to remind it of its constitutional duty, by which any just government must abide. "We call upon you and the constitutional office you hold, that the life, liberty and property of the citizens are preserved, secured and protected. We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of Home Minister given the gross ineptitude, abdication of duty and his inability to contain the situation. We owe this to the citizens who have lost their loved ones, their homes, their livelihood and most of all their long-cherished amity and brotherhood. We hope you will take decisive action in the matter," she said.

Interacting with the media, Dr Manmohan Singh said they told the President that what is happening in the last four days in the national capital "is a matter of deep concern and also a matter of national shame". He said the violence was a reflection "on the total failure of the Central Government to control the situation."

"We requested the President to use his power to call upon the central government to protect and preserve raj dharma so that the citizens of the country and national capital are assured of peace, tranquillity and justice," he said. Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kumari Selja and Mallikarjun Kharge were part of Congress delegation.

The party said unprecedented violence, arson, looting, stone-pelting, and brutal murders had taken place in the national capital over the last four days. Referring to the strength of the police deployed on the night of Sunday, the party said there were clear indications that violence will intensify further and "forces on the ground were clearly inadequate to quell the situation".

"Why were additional security forces not deployed immediately by the Home Minister when it was clear that the situation was beyond the control of the Delhi Police?" the party asked. It accused Shah of "abjectly failing in the performance of his primary and principal duties".

Referring to the Delhi High Court directions to file FIRs against those who made "hate speeches", the party said the court had to step in and remind the Home Ministry and the Police of their principal duty to act against instigators, the rioters and those engaging in the acts of targeted violence. "This is a shameful indictment of the Central Government, the Home Ministry, and the Home Minister," the party alleged.

The Congress alleged that the seeds of this division have been sown "by deliberately made inflammatory remarks of BJP leaders in the run-up to (and even after) the Delhi elections". It also alleged there "was a calculated design to foment hate and division among people".

"It is how the leaders and institutions of a country react in times of crisis that defines how we are remembered by history and the rest of the world. We cannot be found wanting in this hour where certain groups seek to divide the people of our great nation for their parochial and petty gains," the memorandum said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.Iran, which has the highest numb...

NGT suspends environment clearance to housing complex near DU in north Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance granted to the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus and constituted a committee to study the viability of the project A benc...

ONGC, HPCL buy out bankers in Petronet MHB for Rs 371 cr

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore A consortium of...

AGR-hit Voda Idea wants govt to put in place floor data, call tariffs

Vodafone Idea has demanded fixing minimum tariffs for mobile data at Rs 35 per GB, around 7-8 times of current prices, and for calls at 6 paise per minute along with monthly charges from April 1 to enable it pay statutory dues and make its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020