Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Gujarat model" replicated in Delhi; Shah must go: NCP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:38 IST
"Gujarat model" replicated in Delhi; Shah must go: NCP

Alleging that "Gujarat model" has been replicated in Delhi which has witnessed large-scale communal violence over the CAA, the NCP on Thursday called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation The responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi is with the Union home ministry.

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik also demanded a probe into whether the home minister could not handle the situation in the national capital or he had allegedly given instructions to the police to not respond quickly to the situation Opposition parties have accused the police of being a silent spectator to the riots in the national capital, where the death toll has reached 34.

The Congress has already demanded Shahs resignation The Gujarat model has been repeated in Delhi, Malik told reporters here, apparently referring to the 2002 riots in the BJP-ruled western state.

Whether the home minister could not handle the situation in Delhi or he himself had given such instructions to the police should be probed. He should resign immediately, Malik said Malik accused the Delhi police of not discharging their duty and falling prey to political pressure.

He also pitched for resignation of another Union minister, Anurag Thakur, and Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly making provocative speeches Meanwhile, Malik said the Mumbai NCP will organise a meeting of party workers on March 1.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and party's state unit chief Jayant Patil will attend the meeting, he added Speaking about the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Malik said the right of implementing the law lies with the Centre and not the state government.

"We, however, will not implement the NRC (in Maharashtra)," he said The NCP is the second largest constituent of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition MVA..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.Iran, which has the highest numb...

NGT suspends environment clearance to housing complex near DU in north Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance granted to the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus and constituted a committee to study the viability of the project A benc...

ONGC, HPCL buy out bankers in Petronet MHB for Rs 371 cr

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore A consortium of...

AGR-hit Voda Idea wants govt to put in place floor data, call tariffs

Vodafone Idea has demanded fixing minimum tariffs for mobile data at Rs 35 per GB, around 7-8 times of current prices, and for calls at 6 paise per minute along with monthly charges from April 1 to enable it pay statutory dues and make its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020