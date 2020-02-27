Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of those killed in violence, says guilty should not be spared

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of people who lost their lives in violence witnessed by parts of the capital city in the past four days and said those who instigated "riots" should not be spared. Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said those responsible for the violence should be punished irrespective of their party affiliations.

"Whether it is of AAP, BJP or Congress, those who fomented riots should not be spared," he said responding to a query. Kejriwal, whose government has faced criticism from Congress over its handling of the situation, said they were concerned about violence.

"Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those who have died. Under Delhi Government's 'Farishte' scheme of free-of-cost medical treatment at any private hospital, those affected in this violence can get medical treatment," he said. The Chief Minister said compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

He said Delhi government will provide up to Rs 5 lakh compensation if commercial units that are uninsured have been burnt in violence. He said in cases where houses have been burnt, Rs 5 lakh will be given in compensation.

However, if it was a rented house, Rs 4 lakh will be given to the house owner and Rs 1 lakh to the tenant for loss of belongings, he said. Kejriwal said Rs 5,000 will be provided for loss of an animal, Rs 25,000 for loss of rickshaw and Rs 50,000 for e-rickshaw.

At least 34 people have lost their lives in violence in Delhi following a clash between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

