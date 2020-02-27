Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB Election Commissioner meets Governor Dhankar for upcoming municipal elections

State Election Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Das met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday regarding upcoming municipal elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:50 IST
WB Election Commissioner meets Governor Dhankar for upcoming municipal elections
Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met State Election Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Das regarding upcoming Municipal Elections.. Image Credit: ANI

State Election Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Das met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday regarding upcoming municipal elections. Das was also accompanied by Secretary of the Commission Nilanjan Sandilya.

"This was at the instance of Governor Dhankhar so as to ensure peaceful, orderly and fair polls in the upcoming local elections. State Election Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Das informed Governor Dhankhar that by the second week of March Grievance Management System would be put in place. A meeting of the State Commission with the District Magistrates is slated for March 04, 2020," an official release said. Dhankhar emphasised that State Election Commission as a constitutional body is obligated to provide a level-playing field to all parties and candidates and ensure free and fair elections where voters exercise their valuable right to vote freely.

He said that all steps should be done to ensure that there is no violence and kind of scenario noticed in the Panchayat elections held in May 2018. "Governor Dhankhar underlined that Constitutionally the State Election Commission under Article 243K has all the powers that Election Commission of India has under Article 324 of the Constitution," read the release.

"This power invests it with the authority and competence to ensure that one party doesn't have an undue advantage over another just because it is in power," it said. Governor Dhankhar called upon voters to exercise their right to vote fairly and fearlessly as casing a vote is fundamental to success and quality of democratic governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

New York, Feb 27 AP Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Graumans Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April Juliens A...

Juventus fail to convince as pressure for European success grows

Lyon, Feb 27 AFP Jurgen Klopp recently labelled Juventus as the favourites to succeed his Liverpool side as winners of the Champions League, and Lionel Messi has also talked up the Italians chances, but they looked nothing like contenders t...

France says Mali envoy is spreading fake news over its troops

France accused Malis ambassador on Thursday of spreading false accusations against its soldiers that could play into the hands of Islamist militants at a time when Paris is trying to organise a more efficient response to insurgency in the r...

Minister raises Delhi violence issue in Punjab Assembly, says national capital is in state of turmoil

Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday raised the issue of recent Delhi violence and killings during the Zero Hour of the Budget Session at the Vidhan Sabha. The Cooperation Minister said the national ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020