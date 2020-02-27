Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany eyes tax breaks to counter coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:33 IST
Germany eyes tax breaks to counter coronavirus impact
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany may introduce tax breaks to cushion the effect of the coronavirus should the epidemic worsen, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, adding that the impact so far on Europe's largest economy was fairly limited.

Germany has reported 27 cases of the virus, most of whom have already been discharged from hospital. China, where the outbreak started, is one of Germany's biggest export markets and German companies also depend on Chinese supply chains. On Wednesday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said it was already impossible to trace all paths of infection in Germany, and he urged regional authorities, hospitals and employers to review their pandemic planning.

Altmaier said that the government was discussing additional steps should the virus spread more rapidly and cause significant economic damage. "It's not about fiscal stimulus programmes in the classic sense, which would only be a flash in the pan," Altmaier said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have long resisted calls at home and abroad to spend more, despite record-low borrowing costs and an economy that is close to recession. Altmaier said the plans under discussion were about "pulling forward already agreed measures, if needed, and we're looking at stimulating the economy by changing the conditions for corporate taxation".

He said one idea was to give companies more leeway to make investments in the private sector. Germany's coalition parties agreed last year to abolish the 'soli' - a tax surcharge introduced in 1991 to help finance the cost of its reunification - for more than 90 percent of taxpayers from January 2021.

A month ago, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested pulling that forward to July, a step that would cost the state around 5 billion euros ($5.43 billion). DIVISIONS OVER DEBT

Merkel's conservatives earlier on Thursday dismissed a proposal by Scholz - a member of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) that are the junior partners in her coalition government - to ease strict federal debt limit rules to boost spending on roads and schools. Weekly paper Die Zeit reported on Wednesday that Scholz planned to temporarily suspend the country's debt brake to achieve this.

Changing the constitutionally enshrined debt brake rules would require approval by a two-thirds majority in parliament. Eckhardt Rehberg, chief budget lawmaker of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), told Deutschlandfunk radio he expected his parliamentary group to block any such proposal.

"The conservatives won't support this. Scholz is throwing down the gauntlet," a parliamentary source added. A finance ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday said Scholz was expected to present his ideas this spring.

He is hoping to become the SPD candidate for chancellor in the 2021 federal election. His debt brake proposal is supported by the opposition Greens and The Left. SPD parliamentary deputy leader Achim Post called on Armin Laschet, a centrist candidate running for the leadership of Merkel's conservatives, to come up with his own ideas on the issue.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India, US expected to seal first phase of mega trade deal soon

India and the US are set to sign the first phase of a mega trade deal soon under a model followed by the Donald Trump administration in finalising a similar deal with China Official sources said India and the US have almost completed negoti...

No major incident in northeast Delhi in last 36 hours, over 500 held for questioning: MHA

No major incident was reported from the riot-hit northeast Delhi in the last 36 hours, the Home Ministry said Thursday night The ministry issued the statement after Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in the violence-hit parts of...

Canada to stop providing security for Harry and Meghan

Canada will no longer provide security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Canadian government said on Thursday, once the couple are no longer working members of the British royal family in the coming weeks.The Royal Canadian Mounted Po...

One killed, four injured in landslide in Nepal

One person was killed and four others injured during a landslide in western Nepal on Thursday, police said The incident happened in Dadeldhura district when rocks with heaps of soil came rolling down from a mountain and hit a group of wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020