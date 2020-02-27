TDP chief created ruckus at Visakhapatnam: Andhra Minister
Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday accused TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu of creating "unwarranted ruckus" at Visakhapatnam after he came out of the airport.
Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday accused TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu of creating "unwarranted ruckus" at Visakhapatnam after he came out of the airport. "TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu created hurdles to law and order situation and provoked chaos in peaceful North Andhra region. He has been demeaning the people of North Andhra region with his abusive comments since past two days," he alleged.
The TDP chief had gone to Vishakhapatnam on Thursday. Satyanarayana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced Visakhapatnam as executive capital in order to develop the backward North Andhra region.
"But Naidu doesn't want the development of that area. YSRCP did not indulge in any insider trading, we don't have to be afraid. It is he who did so," he alleged. "Naidu and TDP are making false accusations that police yielded to YSRCP when the police were doing their duty," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
