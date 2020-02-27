Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP chief created ruckus at Visakhapatnam: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday accused TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu of creating "unwarranted ruckus" at Visakhapatnam after he came out of the airport.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:17 IST
TDP chief created ruckus at Visakhapatnam: Andhra Minister
Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday accused TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu of creating "unwarranted ruckus" at Visakhapatnam after he came out of the airport. "TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu created hurdles to law and order situation and provoked chaos in peaceful North Andhra region. He has been demeaning the people of North Andhra region with his abusive comments since past two days," he alleged.

The TDP chief had gone to Vishakhapatnam on Thursday. Satyanarayana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced Visakhapatnam as executive capital in order to develop the backward North Andhra region.

"But Naidu doesn't want the development of that area. YSRCP did not indulge in any insider trading, we don't have to be afraid. It is he who did so," he alleged. "Naidu and TDP are making false accusations that police yielded to YSRCP when the police were doing their duty," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

German states report total of 19 new coronavirus cases

Three western German states reported a total of 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, a day after the federal health minister said the country is at the start of an epidemic.In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germanys most populous state, th...

Vladimir Putin inspects Russia's answer to Disneyland before grand opening

President Vladimir Putin inspected Russias answer to Disneyland on Thursday, the countrys first large-scale indoor theme park which Moscow says will be the biggest of its kind in Europe when it opens on Saturday. The theme park, called Ostr...

Tennis-Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world n...

Santander Brazil boss Rial given more say with board role

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santanders board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday, giving the 59-year-old more influence over its overall strategy. The Brazilian is viewed as one of the leading ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020