Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embalo sworn in as Guinea-Bissau president, election remains in dispute

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:29 IST
Embalo sworn in as Guinea-Bissau president, election remains in dispute

Guinea-Bissau's outgoing president handed over power on Thursday to the declared winner of December's election, former army general Umaro Cissoko Embalo, even as the Supreme Court considered a new request by the runner-up to annul the vote. The electoral commission has repeatedly confirmed Embalo as the winner of the Dec. 29 run-off despite complaints by the Supreme Court that the commission has not respected its orders to conduct a full audit of the vote.

Runner-up Domingos Simoes Pereira, whose PAIGC party holds the most seats in parliament, filed a fresh complaint on Wednesday, asking the court to order a re-vote because of what he says were widespread irregularities. It is not clear when the court will rule.

The bitterly disputed result suggests that, whatever the final outcome, the election is unlikely to end the institutional chaos of the past five years, during which President Jose Mario Vaz cycled through seven different prime ministers while in a protracted dispute with the PAIGC. Vaz, who was eliminated in the election's first round in November, attended Thursday's swearing-in at a hotel reception hall in the capital, Bissau.

So did high-ranking officials from the military, which has launched nine coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974. But many senior dignitaries, including the parliament speaker, Supreme Court judges and most foreign diplomats in Bissau, stayed away. While many foreign governments congratulated Embalo when he was first declared the winner, they have mostly kept silent about the subsequent legal wrangling.

In his inaugural speech, Embalo did not mention the electoral dispute as he vowed to tackle widespread poverty in a country dependent on a main export, cashew nuts, for which prices are volatile. "The record of 46 years of independence is characterised by the total collapse of the dreams of our ancestors," he said, wearing a sash with the red, yellow and green of the national flag.

The current generation of leaders "will work to have a better health and education system and to pull the country from the slump in which it is mired", Embalo added. Pereira, meanwhile, continued to decry on Twitter what he says is an electoral coup and hailed support he has received from party allies in the government and parliament.

"The national assembly, prime minister, government, political parties and legalists are united to prevent the anti-democratic threat (from) the competing candidate's group," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators unveil bill to support renewable and nuclear power, efficiency

The top two senators on the U.S. Senate energy committee unveiled a bipartisan energy legislation package on Thursday that would support renewable energy, efficiency measures and nuclear power, and aides said it should move quickly to a vot...

IMF mission to visit Argentina next week to continue debt talks -IMF spokesman

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Buenos Aires next week for talks with economy ministry officials about Argentinas economic program and debt strategy, an IMF spokesman confirmed on Thursday. Argentine officia...

Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday. United co...

Motor racing-Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula Ones pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble.Vettel set a time of one minute 16.841 seconds at the Circu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020