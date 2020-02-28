Left Menu
TDP, TNSF stage protest against YSRCP after Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive custody

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive detention by police at the airport in Visakhapatnam and later sent back to Vijayawada.

  ANI
  • |
  Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 28-02-2020 05:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-02-2020 05:06 IST
TDP and Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) workers held a protest in Nandigama town of Krishna district against Naidu's preventive detention. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive detention by police at the airport in Visakhapatnam and later sent back to Vijayawada. Naidu, who was on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, was scheduled to visit Vizianagaram and Vizag.

As the ruling party YSRCP was opposing Naidu's visit, TDP workers and supporters, gathered at the airport. In order to prevent clashes among the two groups, police sent Naidu into the VIP lounge inside the airport and later put him on a 7:30 pm flight to Vijayawada. According to sources, TDP chief is likely to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Friday morning to attend former minister Ayyanapatrudu's son's marriage at Narsipatanam.

Meanwhile, Naidu alleged that YSRCP workers blocked and attacked him with slippers upon his arrival at the Visakhapatnam airport, while he was on his way to carry out a "Praja Chaitanya Yatra". "I came here to people whose lands were taken and we were given permission by the Visakhapatnam Police for my visit. YSRCP rowdies who had come from Pulivendula (Rayalaseema) and Vijayawada blocked me. YSRCP goons have thrown slippers and water packets on me and my vehicle. I am in Z+ category security. Police left them to do what they want. Police ignored law and order," Naidu told ANI.

Cornering Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said: "I am into politics for 40 years. I have never seen such kind of incidents. I was allowed his (Reddy) padayatra in the state when I was the Chief Minister." TDP and Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) workers held a protest in Nandigama town of Krishna district against Naidu's preventive detention. Holding placards and posters in support of Naidu, they raised slogans against the Jagan-led government in the state.

TDP leader and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya tied a black band over her eyes to mark her protest. (ANI)

