Athawale calls for strict action against those responsible for inciting Delhi riots

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that there should be a thorough investigation regarding what caused riots in Delhi and strict action should be taken against those found responsible, irrespective of the party they belong to. Speaking to ANI, when asked about allegations against AAP councilor Tahir Hussain in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the violence, Athawale said, "There should be a thorough investigation on this matter. Riots have taken place and some people have a hand in inciting riots. Whoever is responsible for inciting riots, strict action should be taken against them irrespective of the party they belong to."

"Whatever happened is very serious. After the CAA was implemented the protests went peacefully, until this tussle between Hindus and Muslims that has dented the unity of the country. This is not a good thing, it is a serious matter and it is condemnable," he said. When asked about Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and seeking the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi violence, Athawale said, "It is not correct to say that the government has failed. Politics should not be done on this issue and all parties should discuss and suggest the government regarding this issue. The government and the police have tried their best. Congress party should not try to do politics on this issue." "This is a very sad and serious incident. The government, home ministry and Delhi police are alert so that incidents like this do not occur in future," he added.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the violence that had rocked North-East Delhi. (ANI)

