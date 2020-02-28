Left Menu
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on pleas seeking FIR against Owaisi brothers over hate speech

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the central government and others on a petition filed by Hindu Sena seeking registration of FIR against AIMIM leaders Assaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan over their alleged hate speeches.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:02 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the central government and others on a petition filed by Hindu Sena seeking registration of FIR against AIMIM leaders Assaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan over their alleged hate speeches. The court also issued notices to the Centre and others on another plea filed by advocate Sanjjiiv Kkumaar seeking registration of FIR against social activist Harsh Mander, RJ Sayema, actor Swara Bhaskar and AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the respondents to file their response on the petitions and listed the matter for further hearing on April 13, the day when the court will also hear a petition filed by social activist Harsh Mander on the matter concerning the violence in northeast Delhi. Both petitioners, the Hindu Sena and advocate Sanjjiiv Kkumaar, have also filed impleadment application seeking to be made a party in the petition filed by Mander.

The petition filed by Hindu Sena alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by Assaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan and sought strict actions against them. "The hate speech of Waris Pathan surcharged the communal tension in Delhi which has resulted in the death of several people," the plea alleged.

Advocate Kkumaar, in his petition, also sought registration of FIR against Mander under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act 2000 with charges including sedition, provocation, public mischief, criminal intimidation etc. The petition also sought directions to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a probe in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi, in which at least 38 people have died while around 200 people have been injured over the past few days. (ANI)

