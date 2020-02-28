Congress delegation to visit violence-affected areas of North-East Delhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has deputed a five-member delegation to visit violence-affected areas of North-East Delhi. The delegation comprising of party general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar and All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev will submit a report to Gandhi after their visit.

"Congress president has asked the leaders to assess the situation emanating from the mindless violence in riot-affected areas and its after-effects and submit a report to her immediately," an official release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal read. At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi earlier this week.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence. (ANI)

