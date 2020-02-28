Please don't preach us 'rajdharma'; your record is full of twists & turns: BJP to Sonia Gandhi

The BJP on Friday hit back at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for reminding the Centre of its 'rajdharma', as it alleged that the communal violence in northeast Delhi was an outcome of "instigation" and provocative remarks made by opposition leaders including her and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra The BJP's remarks came a day after Congress leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. Sonia Gandhi had also reminded the Centre for its 'rajdharma' and protecting people of all faiths in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Shah was very proactive from the very first day of the violence to stop it Asked about the controversial remarks made by BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Pravesh Verma, he said the party doesn't approve such statements.

"Sonia Gandhi, please don't preach us 'rajdharma'; your record is full of twists and turns," the Union minister said, while adding that the National Population Register (NPR) was started by the Congress-led regime "If Congress does something, it is good. But if we do the same thing, they provoke the people. What type of 'rajdharma' is this?" he asked.

Referring to Sonia Gandhi's "fight to the finish" remark at a rally at the Ramlila Maidan here last year, Prasad asked whether such remarks do not constitute provocation and alleged that the Congress chief remained silent when youngsters were encouraged at Shaheen Bagh to become violent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attacking Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, he said she also made provocative statements as the opposition party is frustrated by its defeat. Prasad alleged that the Congress could stoop to any level for "vote-bank" politics and added that it should act responsibly for maintaining peace and harmony in the country.

He accused the Congress of changing its stand on granting citizenship to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries "For the Congress, the party and the family comes before the country," he alleged.

Asked about concerns expressed by BJP allies, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, over the violence in Delhi, Prasad said if they have any doubt, it will be addressed He underlined that Home Minister Shah was very proactive in restoring peace in the national capital.

Without naming anyone, the BJP leader also took a swipe at a section of journalists over their apparently objectionable tweets on the violence in the national capital and said these will be debated later.

