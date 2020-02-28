Iran health ministry spokesman rejects BBC Persian report of 210 deaths from coronavirus

Iran's health ministry spokesman in a tweet on Friday rejected a report by BBC Persian that at least 210 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

The spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, announced earlier in the day that 34 people have died from coronavirus in Iran so far.

