Centre looking for funding for its Rs 60,000 cr river-linking project, says Gadkari

Centre is looking for funding for its Rs 60,000 crore project to link Godavari and Cauvery rivers which will save about 1,200 tmc ft of water from Godavari that otherwise drains into the sea, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karaikal (Puducherry)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 06:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 06:56 IST
Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI

Centre is looking for funding for its Rs 60,000 crore project to link Godavari and Cauvery rivers which will save about 1,200 tmc ft of water from Godavari that otherwise drains into the sea, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. "...We need a loan for a project of Rs 60,000 crore. It will save about 1,200 tmc ft of Godavari water that drains into the sea," said Gadkari while addressing students of NIT Puducherry at their 6th Convocation ceremony.

He added that the government is planning to link the rivers Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery through the project. Earlier in the day, Gadkari and Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy reviewed the progress of National Highway projects in the state.

He also met Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas. Gadkari also paid homage at the memorials of Sri Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator The Mother on the Ashram premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

