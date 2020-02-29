Malaysia's Mahathir says to be PM candidate for former ruling coalition

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday he has agreed to be the prime ministerial candidate of the former ruling coalition, which collapsed this week when he resigned as prime minister.

"I am now confident that I have the numbers needed to garner majority support in (parliament)," Mahathir, now the interim prime minister, said in a statement, after meeting leaders of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

"I am therefore prepared to stand as prospective candidate for prime minister."

