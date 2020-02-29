Kamal Nath distributes loan waiver certificates to farmers, inaugurates projects worth Rs 897 cr in MP's Rau

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath distributed loan waiver certificates to farmers and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 897 crore in Rau constituency of Indore district. Addressing farmers, Nath on Friday targeted senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said: "When I came to power in the state, the treasury was empty. The state topped the list of farmers' suicide and unemployment."

"The number of industries which closed was more than the industries that were opened in the last 15 years. We want to create an identity of Madhya Pradesh but for that we need to identify mafias first. The campaign against the mafia will continue and no one can beat me on that," he said. Kamal Nath also targeted the Centre over an increase in unemployment growth, and said: "Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to talk about youth employment, now he only talks about Pakistan." (ANI)

