Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath distributes loan waiver certificates to farmers, inaugurates projects worth Rs 897 cr in MP's Rau

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath distributed loan waiver certificates to farmers and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 897 crore in Rau constituency of Indore district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 07:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 07:39 IST
Kamal Nath distributes loan waiver certificates to farmers, inaugurates projects worth Rs 897 cr in MP's Rau
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath speaking in Rau constituency of Indore district on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath distributed loan waiver certificates to farmers and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 897 crore in Rau constituency of Indore district. Addressing farmers, Nath on Friday targeted senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said: "When I came to power in the state, the treasury was empty. The state topped the list of farmers' suicide and unemployment."

"The number of industries which closed was more than the industries that were opened in the last 15 years. We want to create an identity of Madhya Pradesh but for that we need to identify mafias first. The campaign against the mafia will continue and no one can beat me on that," he said. Kamal Nath also targeted the Centre over an increase in unemployment growth, and said: "Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to talk about youth employment, now he only talks about Pakistan." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Omega-3 fat supplements ineffective for cancer prevention: Study

A new research has shown that supplements based on Omega-3 fats do not have a protective effect against cancer and could even potentially increase the chances of its onset, albeit marginally. Consumption of omega 3 fats is widely promoted g...

Quinton de Kock has a genius brain when it comes to cricket: Duminy

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy praised current skipper Quinton de Kock saying that the latter has got a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He has a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He sees things that not a lot of us see ...

US postpones southeast Asian leaders' meeting due to virus

Washington, Feb 29 AP The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Trump administration official said Friday President...

University student discovers 17 new planets, including potentially habitable world

University of British Columbia UBC astronomy student Michelle Kunimoto has discovered 17 new planets, including a potentially habitable, Earth-sized world, by combing through data gathered by NASAs Kepler mission. Over its original four-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020