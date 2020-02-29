Muhyiddin Yassin named new Malaysian PM: palace

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 29 (AFP) Former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin was named as Malaysia's new prime minister Saturday, royal officials said, signalling the end of Mahathir Mohamad's rule and return to power of a scandal-plagued party

Muhyiddin will be sworn in Sunday, the palace said, ending a week of turmoil after the collapse of the reformist government and Mahathir's resignation as premier. (AFP) AMS

