Trump: 'we are working to finally end America's longest war'
U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban on Saturday as a move to end American's longest war and bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan.
"We are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home," a White House statement quoted Trump as saying of the deal signed earlier in Doha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
- White House
- Doha
