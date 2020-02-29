Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD chief had no real cause for criticism of budget: Pb CM on Sukhbir's businessman remark

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:15 IST
SAD chief had no real cause for criticism of budget: Pb CM on Sukhbir's businessman remark
Singh also took a swipe at Badal Sukhbir, as well as a SAD leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, for "deriding" the 'Ideal Chief Minister' award recently conferred on him. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for calling him a "businessman", saying the opposition leader made the "bizarre" comment in the absence of any real cause for criticism of the state budget. The budget was presented in the Punjab assembly on Friday. Terming the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader's reaction "irrational", Singh said that "in the absence of any real cause for criticism, the Akali leader once again resorted to making bizarre and illogical comments." It is evident that the SAD chief either had no clue about what a businessman really was or was, as usual, playing to the gallery by picking up some catchy word or phrase to make headlines, the chief minister said Badal in Amritsar on Friday reportedly called Singh a "businessman".

Considering the wide array of "business interests" in which the Badal family had involved itself during the 10 years of their rule, it was the SAD chief and his kin who were the real businessman, Singh alleged in a statement here. He said like a "petty" businessman who does not want to share the fruits of his business with others, Badal had never left his "shop" for a second "The Shiromani Akali Dal president was, even now, obsessively controlling his business interests with an iron hand, to the detriment of his own party," Singh alleged.

"Had Sukhbir shown even 10 percent of this interest (he is now showing in my doings) in the welfare of the state when his party was in power, Punjab's story would have been different today," he said The chief minister alleged that SAD had looted the state when it was in power.

Singh also took a swipe at Badal Sukhbir, as well as a SAD leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, for "deriding" the 'Ideal Chief Minister' award recently conferred on him. "It is clearly a case of sour grapes for them," Singh said, adding that none of the Badals could ever dream of being even remotely considered for such an honor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Convict gets atop Howrah jail building, threatens suicide

A life convict went atop a building of the Howrah district jail on Saturday and threatened to commit suicide, alleging irregularities at the correctional home The convict, identified as Md Sohail, is a notorious prisoner and has been freque...

Kin of Dalit men thrashed in Nagaur meets Rajasthan CM, expresses satisfaction over police action

Family members of the two Dalit men who were thrashed in Nagaur district met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday and expressed satisfaction over police action in the matter, a day after his deputy Sachin Pilot criticised the government ...

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border 'onslaught'

Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Unions doorstep.Greece, which has tense relations with Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020