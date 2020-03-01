New Malaysia PM sworn in amid crisis, Mahathir fights on

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 1 (AFP) A former interior minister was sworn in as Malaysia's premier on Sunday, marking the return of a scandal-mired regime to power after the last government's collapse but ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad slammed the move as illegal

Muhyiddin Yassin took the oath of office at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, capping a week of political turmoil following the collapse of the former ruling coalition and Mahathir's resignation. (AFP) ZHZH

