Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia swears in new prime minister as Mahathir forced out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 13:20 IST
Malaysia swears in new prime minister as Mahathir forced out
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin, a Malay nationalist politician backed by the corruption-tarnished former ruling party, was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday after the king picked him to replace 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.

The swearing-in capped a week of turmoil that began with Mahathir's resignation in an apparent bid to consolidate power but ended with him sidelined and complaining of betrayal after decades dominating Malaysian politics. Mahathir promised to seek a vote in parliament to challenge Muhyiddin's support but conceded he might not win.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in at a palace ceremony in front of Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and promised to fulfill his duties as prime minister. His office said he would start work there on Monday morning, but made no further comment. The change in leadership comes less than two years after Mahathir joined old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, to defeat the ruling party of six decades, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), on an anti-corruption platform.

"This is a very strange thing," said Mahathir. "This is the losers that will form the government," he added, referring to the outcome of the 2018 election. He said he had the support of 114 of parliament's 222 members, but it was not guaranteed that they would all support him should it come to a vote.

In a sign of support drifting away, a later statement from his Pakatan coalition said 112 lawmakers supported convening parliament as scheduled on March 9. The New Straits Times quoted the parliament speaker as saying the date would depend on the new prime minister, but it would probably be later.

CORRUPTION CASES

Mahathir questioned whether a government involving the former ruling party would be as ready to pursue graft cases against its politicians. Those include former prime minister Najib Razak, who is now on trial for corruption. A week of twists and turns in Malaysian politics began with Mahathir's resignation, breaking his alliance with Anwar as he proposed a national unity government without party loyalties that would have given him greater authority.

But Anwar then launched a bid to become prime minister, while Muhyiddin built his own alliance. It was down to the king to decide who would have the best chance to form a government. Although Mahathir and Anwar said they had reunited on Saturday and now had majority support, the king announced Muhyiddin as the candidate.

About 200 protesters gathered in Kuala Lumpur late on Saturday to protest the king's decision. Police said they were investigating a Twitter post that encouraged people to join the protest, which they said was illegal. Muhyiddin is from Mahathir's Bersatu party but had shown himself ready to work with UMNO - from which he had been sacked in 2016 after questioning former prime minister Najib's handling of the 1MDB corruption scandal.

UMNO's fortunes have risen since its 2018 defeat, with the Pakatan coalition of Mahathir and Anwar losing five by-elections in the face of criticism from some Malay voters that it could do more to favor the biggest ethnic group in a nation of 32 million. "We don't know how this new government will be but they should be given a chance," said Sharifah Marina Abu Backer, 55, a Malay businesswoman.

UMNO, which Mahathir led from 1981 to 2003 during a previous stint as prime minister, supports Malay nationalism. As well as personal relationships, politics in Malaysia is shaped by ethnic, religious and regional interests. Malaysia is more than half ethnic Malay but has large ethnic Chinese, Indian and other minorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Over-advertising eco-friendliness of products may put consumers off: Study

Companies looking to promote their environmentally friendly products should downplay their green credentials to get more customers, according to a study which says by over-advertising green attributes, firms risk generating associations wit...

India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a proactive defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shah also said that India has now joined the lea...

Politics should not be done on 5% reservation to Muslims: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Sunday welcomed Madhya Pradesh governments plans to give reservation to minorities in the educational institution and added that politics should not be do...

Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota say production schedules unaffected so far by coronavirus outbreak in China

Major automobile manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Toyota Kirloskar Motor do not see any immediate impact on their production schedules due to disruption in supply of components from plants located in coronavirus-hit China The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020