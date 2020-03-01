Manish Tewari slams Centre over Delhi violence, says CAA represents alienation
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the violence in Delhi and said that the CAA, NPR and NRC represent alienation, radicalisation, and extremism respectively. At least 42 people have died and more than 200 were injured in the communal violence that broke out in Delhi. The Congress leader blamed the Centre for the unrest in the national capital by bringing the new citizenship law and appealed the country to stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register
"CAA = Alienation; NPR= Radicalisation; NRC = Extremism. This is the rocky & unfortunate road ahead for this Nation. NDA/BJP has sowed the wind. The nation is reaping the Whirlwind. Let us stand up to Save India. SAY NO TO NPR-NRC," Tewari said in a tweet
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.
