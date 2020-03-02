Left Menu
DMK announces candidates for RS polls

  • Chennai
  Updated: 02-03-2020 10:03 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 10:03 IST
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced the candidates for Rajya Sabha, which include party strongman 'Tiruchi' Siva being renominated for the March 26 polls 'Anthiyur' Selvaraj and N R Elango are the other two candidates to contest in the polls, party president M K Stalin said in a statement here on Sunday.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu are falling vacant in April following the retirement of several members from the Upper House The MPs who would complete their terms are AIADMK's S Muthukaruppan, A K Selvaraj and Vijila Sathyanath and expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa, who recently joined the BJP.

DMK's 'Tiruchi' Siva and CPI(M)'s T K Rangarajan are the other two The ruling AIADMK is yet to announce its candidates for the polls.

According to the Election Commission, the notification would be issued on March 6, the last date for filing of nominations is March 13. Polling is on March 26. The votes would be counted on the same day.

